Crisfield Mayoral Candidate Barry Dize Reflects On His Run For Mayor

Election Day is just one day away. I am sitting and reflecting on my life as a Crisfielder. As a person of faith, I believe that we are placed in areas for a reason. We were raised just on the north side of town in a small rental on Pear Street. My father was a truck driver and my mom stayed home to raise her children. We lived paycheck to paycheck and eventually bought our own home on Somerset Avenue. In 1980 my father suffered a heart attack which put him out of work for several months. He was unable to work and the paychecks ran out, however the bills and house payments did not stop . We lost our home. We then moved to 30 Somers Cove Apartments and that is where we lived until well after my graduation from High School. I understand the need for The Somers Cove Complex. Without it, we would have been homeless. I think there are many people in our community that can relate to this story. I give you my word that all of my decisions if elected Mayor will be with compasion for EVERYONE in our great city. If elected it will be my pleasure to serve you for the next 4 years. Please come out to vote tomorrow June 20th. Polls will be open from 7AM to 7 PM. Thank you Crisfield! Please feel free to message me if you have any questions.

