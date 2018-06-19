Crisfield Residents Please Vote For Barry Dize

Residents of Crisfield you need to know what is at stake in the upcoming election on June 20th. The very safety and future of Crisfield is at stake. Barry Dize is the only Pro Law Enforcement Candidate running for Mayor. Barry supports the Police and strengthening their ability to battle the terrible criminal element that has tried to take the town over. The Crisfield PD operates on a shoestring budget as it is, and Barry is the only one who will correctly fund the Police and their job to keep the citizens safe. You must get out and vote for Barry Dize on June 20th

Please Vote Barry Dize For Mayor June 20th