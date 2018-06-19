Letter To Editor Supporting Jordan Monk For Somerset County Clerk Of The Court

To All Somerset County Voters:

We would like to address the upcoming Republican Primary Election on June 26th. It is a great opportunity for voters to decide the future of Somerset County.

For years we have watched Somerset County search for young leaders to step forward and help an aging community. We believe those cries for a young leader have come to life this election cycle. We are talking about Clerk of Court Candidate Jordan Monk. Since filing back in September, Jordan has been a candidate who has shown the virtues of a true conservative. He has done what we think needs to be done to earn the respect and support of Somerset County voters. He has gone door to door and is having a face to face interaction with voters. He has attended multiple events around the county and has shown his support for the local organizations. We have been involved in many campaigns over the years and have never seen a candidate with more drive and determination than Jordan.

However it does not stop there with Jordan. Although he is only twenty-eight years of age, Jordan has already established himself as a fixture in this area. For many years, he has volunteered his time coaching and assisting with various youth activities. He also holds an office on two educational scholarship foundations. Jordan comes from a family who has left a permanent mark on this community. His Uncle, Eric Monk, made the ultimate sacrifice, his life, as a Maryland State Trooper in 1988 and his Grandfather, Fred Monk, served the community for many years as Captain of the J. Millard Tawes. Jordan, who also is a Maryland State Trooper, served Somerset County for seven years. He led the barrack for numerous years, and was selected Trooper of the Year in 2014. Jordan displays great leadership and respect in his position with Maryland State Police and upholds their core values “Integrity, Fairness, and Service” with honor.

When we asked Jordan months ago, “Why would you want to get involved in politics, which can often become very controversial?” He quickly responded, “I want to serve the Citizens of Somerset County. I look where we are as a Country, and believe that Christians need to regain their strength and stand up for their faith and the Christian values that this Country was founded on.” Jordan grew up in the First Baptist Church of Princess Anne and now attends SonRise Baptist Church in Princess Anne. He stands up for what is right and puts God first in his life, and has helped spread the word of Jesus in song, singing for Southern Gospel group, “The Baptist Boys”, for fourteen years.

In closing, there is no perfect candidate, but we think Jordan Monk is what this County needs – a young Christian Conservative Republican.

Thank you for your time in reading this letter.

Mike and Cindy Ward

Crisfield, MD