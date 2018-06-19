Salisbury Area Chamber to Host Free Offshore Wind Grant Workshop

(Salisbury, Md., June 19, 2018)—The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) and the Maryland Department of Commerce will host a workshop offering education about grant programs that

support Maryland’s offshore wind workforce and business supply chain Tuesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building.

MEA Offshore Wind Program Manager Samuel Beirne will provide an overview of the Offshore Wind Business Development Grant Program and the Offshore Wind Workforce Development Grant Program. Commerce Senior Director of Strategic Industries

and Entrepreneurship Kris Shock will discuss additional business incentives offered by the Department of Commerce.

The MEA will provide grant funding on a competitive basis to help defray barrier entry costs of Maryland’s emerging businesses, including minority owned emerging businesses entering the global offshore wind industry. The Program has a budget

of up to $1.2 million for Fiscal Year 2019.

It will also consider applications for new or existing workforce development training centers utilized by the offshore wind industry. Training centers must provide education of a technical trade skill and safety standards used for the development,

manufacturing, construction, installation, and operations and maintenance of an offshore wind energy project. The Program has a budget of up to $800,000 for Fiscal Year 2019.

This is a free event. To register, please visit salisburyarea.com or call Director of Events Lauren Barnas at 410-749-0144.