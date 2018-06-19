WCSO Press Release – June 19, 2018

Incident: Domestic Assault

Date of Incident: 06-16-18

Location: 35000 Block of Mt Hermon Rd, Pittsville

Suspect: Wildermuth, Cathleen L, 48 of Boomer, NC

Narrative : On 6-16-18, Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 Block of Mt Hermon Rd for a domestic assault. Deputies arrived at the scene and found Cathleen L Wildermuth arguing with the victim while they were inside of a vehicle. The investigation revealed that Wildermuth assaulted the victim, leaving minor injuries. Wildermuth was arrested and transported to Central Booking where she was held on $10000 bail.

Charges: 2nd degree Assault