Incident: Domestic Assault
Date of Incident: 06-16-18
Location: 35000 Block of Mt Hermon Rd, Pittsville
Suspect: Wildermuth, Cathleen L, 48 of Boomer, NC
Narrative: On 6-16-18, Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 Block of Mt Hermon Rd for a domestic assault. Deputies arrived at the scene and found Cathleen L Wildermuth arguing with the victim while they were inside of a vehicle. The investigation revealed that Wildermuth assaulted the victim, leaving minor injuries. Wildermuth was arrested and transported to Central Booking where she was held on $10000 bail.
Charges: 2nd degree Assault
Releasing Authority: 1st Sgt John Alessandrini Date: 19 June 2018
7 thoughts on “WCSO Press Release – June 19, 2018”
Meth Mouth
JT the comment section is a little confusing.
Sure is
I understand it’s different thats just how wordpress makes it. Noting I can do to change it but your comments are still anonymous
Thats a hard 48 . real Ray….
CONFUSING
She is 48? Poor soul looks 70.
