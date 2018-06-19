WCSO Press Release – June 19, 2018

Incident: Domestic Assault
Date of Incident: 06-16-18
Location: 35000 Block of Mt Hermon Rd, Pittsville
Suspect: Wildermuth, Cathleen L, 48 of Boomer, NC
Narrative: On 6-16-18, Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 Block of Mt Hermon Rd for a domestic assault. Deputies arrived at the scene and found Cathleen L Wildermuth arguing with the victim while they were inside of a vehicle. The investigation revealed that Wildermuth assaulted the victim, leaving minor injuries. Wildermuth was arrested and transported to Central Booking where she was held on $10000 bail.
Charges: 2nd degree Assault
Releasing Authority: 1st Sgt John Alessandrini Date: 19 June 2018

7 thoughts on “WCSO Press Release – June 19, 2018

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s