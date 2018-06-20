Easton Man Charged with Burning of Vehicle Talbot County, June 18, 2018, On June 15, 2018 the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Upper Eastern Region was notified by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle fire that occurred on June 14, 2018. The fire occurred at 7768 Woodland Circle, Easton, Talbot County. Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the where the vehicle had been stored by the Sheriff’s Office and were able to examine the burned 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck owned by Antonio Joseph Ruffini (21). At the conclusion of the origin and cause examination, investigators determined the truck was intentionally set on fire and developed the owner, Ruffini as a suspect. The night of the fire, Ruffini was charged by the Talbot Sheriff’s Office for motor vehicle and alcohol related charges after getting into a disagreement with family at the Woodland Circle address. At the conclusion of the investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals applied for and received an arrest warrant for Ruffini. They located and arrested Ruffini on June 18, 2018 without incident. He was charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Malicious Burning. If convicted of both charges, Antonio Joseph Ruffini could face 25 years in prison and/or $35,000 in fines. Antonio Joseph Ruffini