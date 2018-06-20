OCPD’s Newest Officer Graduates from Academy

OCEAN CITY, MD – (June 20, 2018): On June 14, 2018, Ocean City Police Department’s newest officer, Michael Hamblin, graduated from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy’s 80th entrance level police academy class.

Ofc. Hamblin was formally recognized as a certified police officer of the OCPD after six months of intense training. His recruit class stemmed from various law enforcement agencies throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Graduates from the OCPD consistently earn top honors from the police academy and Ofc. Hamblin held true to that tradition earning the classification of “Pistol Expert”. Ofc. Hamblin was tied for the top scorer of his class in the firearms category with a score of 100 percent.

“Ofc. Hamblin has worked for us as a seasonal employee for three summers so we know that he will be a great fit for our agency,” commented Chief Ross Buzzuro. “I am proud to welcome him into our family.”

Ofc. Hamblin has now begun a nine week field training program where he will perfect the skills he acquired in the police academy under the direct supervision of veteran OCPD field training officers. He will be evaluated routinely and critiqued on his performance and will train with the various shifts and divisions that make up the OCPD.