Somerset County Sheriff’s Office reports most recent arrests

Carla Ann Renee Ruf of Westover, arrested 5-28-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Ruf was later held without bond.

Tavon Antonio Conner of Baltimore, arrested 6-6-18 on a warrants for failing to comply with a court order. Conner was later held without bond.

Angela Faith Diggs of Crisfield, criminal summons served 6-8-18 for 2nd degree assault. Diggs was later released on signature pending court action.

Carla Anne Renee Ruf of Westover, arrested 6-8-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Ruf was later released on personal recognizance.

Albert Lybrant Christopher of Princess Anne, arrested 6-8-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Christopher was later held without bond.

Nicholas Scott Vetra of Princess Anne, arrested 6-10-18 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Vetra was later released on personal recognizance.

Kalin Danae Williams of Princess Anne, arrested 6-15-18 on a warrant for violation of probation. Williams was later held without bond.

Barry Dale Lowe Jr. of Westover, arrested 6-19-18 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving while impaired by drugs, and or alcohol. Lowe was later released on citations pending court actions.

The arrest was the result of disabled vehicle investigation in the area of Fairmount Rd, near Waters Farm Rd.

Joshoua Alexander Thompson of Virginia Beach, arrested 6-19-18 for possession of marijuana over 10 grams, and speeding. Thompson was later released on citations pending court actions. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted

by Deputies in the area of Ocean Highway, and Curtis Chapel Rd, where Deputies later recovered an estimated 38 grams of suspected marijuana after a probable cause search of the vehicle.