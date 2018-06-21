WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE·THURSDAY, JUNE 21, 2018

WCSO Press Release – June 21, 2018
Incident: Driving Under the Influence, Motor Vehicle Collison
Date of Incident: 06-21-18
Location: 1300 Block of North Schumaker Dr, Salisbury
Suspect: Reinhart, Reid Andrew. 37, of Salisbury
Narrative: On 6-21-18 at 3 AM, a Deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of North Schumaker Dr for a motor vehicle collision. A vehicle crashed into a tree in the front yard of the residence. The Deputy arrived at the scene and met with the driver, Reid Reinhart. The vehicle was incapacitated. The Deputy saw that Reinhart appeared intoxicated and she began her DUI investigation. The investigation revealed that Reinhart was impaired by alcohol. Reid was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Driving while impaired, and other traffic charges.
Releasing Authority: 1st Sgt John Alessandrini Date: 21 June 2018

