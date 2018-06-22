Lowereasternshorenews Endorses Kris Heiser For Worcester County States Attorney

It has taken me some time on this race, but Kris Heiser gets my endorsement. The bayside gazette said the same things I have in reference to the uncomfortable connections between a Worcester County judge and both candidates running for States Attorney and Sheriff. I need to feel in the end of the day that the States Attorney is not in the pocket of the Sheriff and the judge. That my friends breeds corruption. Billy McDermott while being a nice guy has shown he doesn’t have the testicles to stand up to either.

For all the experience they try to point out comparing the two, I want the public to know that 𝘯𝘰𝘸 sitting Wicomico County Circuit Court judge Matt Maciarello had such faith and belief in her skills he sent her to train the Attorneys representing the State in District Court after taking over. Put accountability back into this Office after 8 years of mold growing in it…be Wiser and vote Heiser