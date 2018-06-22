Lowereasternshorenews Endorses Wayne Hartman For MD State Delegate 38C

I am endorsing Wayne Hartman for State Delegate 38C. Let me explain my reasoning. I really like Joe Schanno as a person and have been very supportive of his desire to run for Delegate twice over the past 10 years. Joe is a young guy and I will definitely keep an eye on his career path since I believe he has a future in politics. I think what may help Joe get to the next level is to run for a lower tier office in the area first, as I think many look at Hartman’s experience in Ocean City as the reason he should get the nod this go around.

