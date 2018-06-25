Letter To Editor From Lynn Dodenhoff In Support Of Kris Heiser For Worcester State’s Attorney

I promised myself I would stay out of the States Attorney’s race in Worcester County. My main objective was and still is to get the word out about Mike McDermott. This man has caused my family more unwarranted pain and suffering simply because He decided my daughter wasnt good enough. So his then 26 years of experience wasn’t utilized to do the job he was getting paid to do. Instead he made a decision … instead of following the evidence he spend his time and resources trying to prove his scenario. We all know the story. Which brings me to the States Attorney’s race. Everyone knows I think highly of Billy McDermott. He treated me well and his heart and soul went into my daughters case. He is a wonderful man and I consider him a friend. However…..I cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that McDermott 2.0 or the McDermott one two punch is greatly concerning to me. It seems that the McDermott boys just cant keep things separate. Then you throw Judge Oglesby into the mix and Where is the separation of powers?????? There are none. So because of this I have to endorse Kris Heiser for States Attorney.

Lynn Dodenhoff