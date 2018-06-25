Letter To The Editor In Support Of Matt Crisafulli

Many people have asked me why I got involved and stuck my neck out regarding the Sheriff’s race. To be honest, there have been a couple of times I’ve asked myself the same thing. But I always go back to the day that I learned Mike McDermott was running for Sheriff. You see, I knew Matt Crisafulli since my children were little. He has always been there for my kids no matter what time of day or what the situation was. So I figured, heck yeah, Sheriff Reggie Mason endorsed him. He’s always been helpful to me and my kids. He’s got my vote! BUT I didn’t know who this other guy was. I knew I had the responsibility to myself and the community I love so much, to do my research so I can make an objective, informed decision. And so it began. My research. I had no clue the things I was about to learn. The more I learned the more immersed I became. That’s when I started asking questions. Good, intelligent, objective questions. I remind you, I never met Mike McDermott, but he came out in this campaign appearing to know he has what it takes to be Sheriff. Here are the things I didn’t know. I didn’t know Mike McDermott. I didn’t know Lynn Dodenhoff. I didn’t know about the Christine Sheddy murder case. I didn’t know if I asked this ‘experienced’ candidate a question regarding promises he made in the various Facebook post and videos, that I would get such condescending responses, and eventually blocked from his page. I didn’t know that the more I learned the bigger target I would become. I had no clue that someone who claims to be fair and experienced would eventually try to shut me up for stating the facts that I learned on my own. I didn’t know that I would eventually meet Lynn Dodenhoff. I didn’t know that she would become my friend and call ME, to check on ME, and ask if I was okay!?! For me, she is the one who had been crushed for all these years. I didn’t know she knew what Mike McDermott was capable of. But I know now! Although I had already known Matt Crisafulli and knew what a stand-up guy he truly is, I didn’t know he or anyone else for that matter, could have the DISCIPLINE and the FOCUS it takes to RUN AND MAINTAIN a CLEAN and POSITIVE Campaign, during what many have described as the ugliest Sheriff’s race in Worcester County history. I didn’t know that I could respect Matt Crisafulli any more than I already did. But man, I most certainly do! I was afraid I was going to be biased when I voted for our next Sheriff. But that day, many months ago, I made a commitment to MYSELF to make an objective, informed decision on this election. That is what I did. Throughout this process, time and time again, the two canidates I speak of have shown their TRUE CHARACTER through their ACTIONS and REACTIONS that brought me to this conclusion….. Beyond a shadow of a doubt Matt Crisafulli IS the RIGHT MAN to be OUR next Sheriff of Worcester County.

