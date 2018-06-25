WCSO CAT Press Release

Incident: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics

Date of Incident: June 12, 2018

Location: 300 block of Pine Street, Fruitland, Maryland

Suspect: Badger, Anthony Cornelius, 40 years old

Narrative: Over the course of the last several months, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT), conducted a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics throughout Wicomico County. During this time, the target of the investigation was identified as Anthony Cornelius Badger of Fruitland, Maryland. Information was developed that Badger was distributing narcotics frequently in Wicomico County. Investigators obtained five search and seizure warrants in relation to this investigation.

On June 12, 2018, law enforcement executed all five search and seizure warrants at several locations throughout Wicomico County, including Badger’s residence in Fruitland. As a result, the following items were seized:

15.19 grams of heroin in multiple bags

10.84 grams of crack cocaine in multiple bags

255.85 grams of marijuana

(16) Edible THC treats (736.23) grams total

(2) Hydrocodone pills

(2) oxycodone pills

2.57 grams of unknown wax substance

$8,388.65 of suspected drug proceeds

(50) rounds of ammunition

The Community Action Team was assisted in this investigation by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division (CID), the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT), the Salisbury City Police Tactical Team, the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force (WINTF), and members of the Fruitland Police Department.

Badger was released to the Wicomico County Detention Center and was held without bond.

The primary mission of the Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) is to assist the Criminal Investigative Division. The Community Action Team also conducts proactive criminal enforcement throughout Wicomico County. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip regarding criminal activity, please visit the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.wicomicosheriff.com/pages/crime-wanted.htm

Charges: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics – heroin, Possession with intent to distribute narcotics – cocaine, Possession with intent to distribute – marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance – heroin, Possession of a Controlled Substance – cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – hydrocodone, Possession of a Controlled Substance – oxycodone, Possession of marijuana

Disposition: Released to the Wicomico County Detention Center and was held without bond.