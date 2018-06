The danger in ECI continues as it seems they are almost 150 Correctional Officers short. This staffing shortage is putting more lives in danger and a rally is scheduled shown below

A gathering of support will be held at the corner of Revells Neck Rd on Route 13 July 9th @ 4pm until we decide to clear out . Please come out and show your support for ECI employees various media groups will be present. It’s time to speak up and speak out to the public.