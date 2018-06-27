Mike McDermott..Hey Pompous Ass This Post Is For You

Well ,Well, Well. To say that I am relishing in your defeat would be the understatement of the year. Each race you have filed for since 2010 you have lost, get the point Mikey. You have treated people like trash, befriended scum like Joe Albero, called a murder victim a sponge, threatened to sue the family, made snide remarks about a first time voter and his peacock (which I believe is because it challenged your ability to strut around thinking everyone admired you)and generally been a gigantic pompous asshole for over a decade.

Told you before Mikey , the last time you lost that you needed to pack your shit up and move on with your life or I would be there yet again to make sure you lost..and guess what 2nd time in a row your a big LOSER. Your political career is over and knowing that this weekend our show on Christine Sheddy we filmed for oxgen network will air makes this even sweeter. Christine Sheddy is the ultimate winner here Mike. Your decision to judge her as unworthy and a “sponge” was what fueled my desire to see you brought down. You treated Lynn like garbage and made her life a living hell for over 2 years because you had decided the case for everyone. You Never apologized to Lynn or her loved ones and friends, you have just sat there with that ignorant pompous ass look you have like you just didn’t care for the past 11 years.

I relish in the defeat you just had even more than when you got beaten by Mathias, because the thought of you running the Sheriff’s department after your antics was far too much for me to accept. You are defeated Mikey and all those that you looked down upon like shit on your shoe, made sure they showed you they had the power by making sure your dumb ass didn’t get elected. You can now go spend more time with your best buddy Albero at his “pool hall” but at least this time if somebody gets murdered in the parking lot like happened last go around with an Albero run pool place, they can be assured a real Sheriff will investigate it correctly.

BYE BYE LOSER