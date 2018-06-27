Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Possession of Heroin

Date of Incident: 23 June 2018

Location : West Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Michael Lee Ayers, 26, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 23 June 2018 at 12:23 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a seat belt violation on West Road in Salisbury. Upon approach to the vehicle, the deputy observed CDS paraphernalia in plain view which then prompted a search of the vehicle. During the search the deputy discovered what was identified as heroin in the possession of the front seat passenger, Michael Ayers. Further search revealed a crack pipe that still held the remnants of that drug also in Ayers’ possession.

The deputy placed Michael Lee Ayers under arrest for these items and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Ayers on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Incident: Attempted Murder

Date of Incident: 24 June 2018

Location : 300 Block of Moss Hill Lane, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Steven T. Oppel, 18, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 24 June 2018 at 9:05 PM, a deputy responded to the area of Moss Hill Lane and Lexington Street in Salisbury for a reported altercation. Upon arrival the deputy learned that three subjects were travelling on Moss Hill Lane when they were accosted by an individual identified as Steven Oppel in another vehicle who was yelling about trying to find his estranged girlfriend. Oppel’s ex-girlfriend was one of the passengers in this vehicle and she had obtained a protective order which barred him from contacting her.

The deputy was informed that Oppel intentionally struck the vehicle these subjects were riding in forcing them to stop at which point he approached the vehicle while brandishing an axe. Oppel then allegedly attempted to pull his former girlfriend from the vehicle by her throat. When he was unable to remove her from the vehicle, Oppel then began striking at the car with the axe, delivering multiple strikes, one of which shattered the rear window. Oppel then reportedly attempted again to enter the vehicle before running away.

The deputy also learned that Oppel was seen earlier in the day in his ex-girlfriend’s neighborhood, presumably trying to locate her.

After a search of the area, a deputy located Oppel an hour later walking on Old Ocean City Road at which point he was taken into custody. Oppel was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Oppel in the Detention Center without bond.