Worcester County History With First Woman Elected State’s Attorney Yesterday

One aspect that I briefly touched upon but wanted to revisit was the history that was made yesterday with the election of the first Female States Attorney in Worcester County History.

Kris Heiser is the first and I could not be happier for her to be a true role model for children to look up to for possible career choices in their lives.

Very proud day for Worcester County

