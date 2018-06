I cannot begin to describe the excitement that I felt seeing my friend Kris Heiser get elected to be the next State’s Attorney of Worcester County. Kris is an amazing person and an amazingly smart lady. Let us also celebrate a Woman getting elected to be States Attorney! Worcester County you have gotten a real gem, and someone you can count on to get justice for ALL residents. Wow just amazing that she won. Congrats my friend

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...