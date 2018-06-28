Perdue Farms Showcases Friday Night Fireworks and Food Truck In Sponsorship of 2018 Wicomico County Fair

Food truck proceeds will support Maryland Food Bank and Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva

Salisbury, Md. (Thursday, June 28, 2018) — The Wicomico County Fair is pleased to announce that Perdue Farms will bring a fireworks display and its PERDUE® brand mobile food truck to this year’s Wicomico

County Fair through its sponsorship of the Aug. 17-19 event at WinterPlace Park. The fireworks display is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m.

“We are honored to have Perdue Farms on board again this year as a sponsor and excited to participate in the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge through this partnership,” said Zach Evans, Wicomico County

Fair chair. “This is yet another example of our community coming together; and to not only celebrate our culture on the Lower Shore, but also to bring attention to and help combat a real issue that folks are dealing with every day.”

A partnership between Perdue Farms, the Delmarva Shorebirds and the Maryland Food Bank, the annual Challenge aims to create awareness and community engagement for hunger relief. Fairgoers will have the opportunity

to support the Strike Out Hunger campaign by stopping by the Perdue food truck, which will serve recipes featuring PERDUE® chicken to attendees. All proceeds from food truck sales will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank in support of the Strike Out Hunger

Campaign.

“The Wicomico County Fair has a long tradition of celebrating the importance of agriculture on the Eastern Shore, and this year’s event will provide a showcase to continue that tradition,” said Kim Nechay,

executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. “We’re thrilled to lend our support to the fair this year and use the platform for the community to come together and help our neighbors who face food insecurity.”

Additionally, Perdue will bring a number of its trucks that deliver products to customers in a “touch-a-truck” experience, which allows families and children to see what it’s like to sit in the cab of a big

rig. Perdue Farms’ booth will highlight the company’s Commitments to Animal Care and Perdue AgriBusiness will feature various aspects of its diverse business.

The Maryland Agricultural Mobile Showcase, sponsored in part by the Perdue Foundation, will also return to the fair. The showcase provides hands-on interactive learning activities featuring numerous Maryland

commodities, including poultry production, nursery and landscaping, dairy cattle, and other areas of Maryland agriculture. The unit targets all ages and backgrounds to offer a learning experience for any visitor. Guests will have the opportunity to “milk a

cow,” try out the fruit and veggie riddle boxes, explore life in soil, measure their height in “horse hands” and more.

About The Wicomico County Fair

The Wicomico County Fair celebrates 82 years of fair traditions and is presented by Perdue Farms and the Pohanka Automotive Group. Admission is free. Visit

www.WicomicoFair.com to learn more.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers

and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., we’re the largest producer of organic chicken in the U.S.,

and Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2020, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry

and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork, and in USDA-certified organic chicken. Learn more at www.perduefarms.com.

