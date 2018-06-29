Fireworks Safety Press Release

STATE FIRE MARSHAL SUGGESTS ATTENDING
PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAYS
STATEWIDE (June 29, 2018) – With the arrival of
summer and the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci is suggesting that Marylanders
attend public fireworks displays. “I would highly suggest the safest way to
enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays
throughout the state.” stated Geraci.
To help Marylanders enjoy a safer summer season, the State Fire Marshal
offers several ways to enjoy fireworks while avoiding injury:
- Consider
attending one of the numerous public fireworks displays scheduled
throughout Maryland every year. Leave fireworks to the professionals.
Check the Maryland State Fire Marshal website at: www.mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal for listed public fireworks displays throughout the state. Click on “Explosives and Fireworks”, then click on Public Fireworks Displays 2018.
For those individuals who insist on the
use of consumer fireworks:
- Purchase
the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check
with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered
legal for use in that area.
- Read and
follow label warnings and instructions.
- Do not
allow small children to use fireworks.
- Do not
consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.
- Have a
bucket of water or hose available
- Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.
“Fireworks have been a long
tradition of the 4th of July holiday celebrations. Please make
safety your number one priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday season.” adds the State Fire Marshal. “By acting responsibly, we can help
eliminate fireworks injuries in Maryland.”