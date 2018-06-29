Fireworks Safety Press Release





STATE FIRE MARSHAL SUGGESTS ATTENDING

PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAYS

STATEWIDE (June 29, 2018) – With the arrival of

summer and the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci is suggesting that Marylanders

attend public fireworks displays. “I would highly suggest the safest way to

enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays

throughout the state.” stated Geraci.

To help Marylanders enjoy a safer summer season, the State Fire Marshal

offers several ways to enjoy fireworks while avoiding injury:

Consider

attending one of the numerous public fireworks displays scheduled

throughout Maryland every year. Leave fireworks to the professionals.

Check the Maryland State Fire Marshal website at: www.mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal for listed public fireworks displays throughout the state. Click on “Explosives and Fireworks”, then click on Public Fireworks Displays 2018.

For those individuals who insist on the

use of consumer fireworks:

the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered legal for use in that area. Read and

follow label warnings and instructions.

bucket of water or hose available Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.

“Fireworks have been a long

tradition of the 4th of July holiday celebrations. Please make

safety your number one priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday season.” adds the State Fire Marshal. “By acting responsibly, we can help

eliminate fireworks injuries in Maryland.”



Maryland State Fire Marshal and/or our Facebook Page