Fireworks Safety Press Release

STATE FIRE MARSHAL SUGGESTS ATTENDING

PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAYS

STATEWIDE (June 29, 2018) – With the arrival of
summer and the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci is suggesting that Marylanders
attend public fireworks displays. “I would highly suggest the safest way to
enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays
throughout the state.” stated Geraci.
To help Marylanders enjoy a safer summer season, the State Fire Marshal
offers several ways to enjoy fireworks while avoiding injury:

  • Consider
    attending one of the numerous public fireworks displays scheduled
    throughout Maryland every year. Leave fireworks to the professionals.
    Check the Maryland State Fire Marshal website at: www.mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal for listed public fireworks displays throughout the state. Click on “Explosives and Fireworks”, then click on Public Fireworks Displays 2018.

For those individuals who insist on the
use of consumer fireworks:

  • Purchase
    the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check
    with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered
    legal for use in that area.
  • Read and
    follow label warnings and instructions.
  • Do not
    allow small children to use fireworks.
  • Do not
    consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.
  • Have a
    bucket of water or hose available
  • Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.

“Fireworks have been a long
tradition of the 4th of July holiday celebrations. Please make
safety your number one priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday season.” adds the State Fire Marshal. “By acting responsibly, we can help
eliminate fireworks injuries in Maryland.”

Fireworks

fw

The
Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of
State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fire and
explosion through a comprehensive program of education,
inspection, investigation and fire protection engineering. For more
information on fire safety call 1-800-525-3124, log onto our website at: Maryland State Fire Marshal and/or our Facebook Page.

