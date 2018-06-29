Maryland State Police Investigating Plane Crash In Worcester County

June 29, 2018

(BERLIN, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a small plane crash that occurred this morning in Worcester County.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m., troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded on a report of a plane crash at the Assateague Greens Golf Center, located on the 9000 block of Stephen Decatur Highway in Berlin, Md. The plane, a Beechcraft Debonair, had taken off a short time earlier from Ocean City Municipal Airport, which is located at 12724 Airport Road in Berlin, Md.

The occupants of the aircraft, Guerrino Mascelli and Mary Mascelli, both 60 of Berlin, Md., were able to get out of the plane, which was on fire at the time. Guerrino Mascelli was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, while Mary Mascelli was transported by ambulance to the same hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation