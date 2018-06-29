Should Pittsville Have It’s Own Police Department Things are moving forward in pittsville to have a police department…should they? Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Should Pittsville Have It’s Own Police Department”
If the residents of the town want it and their taxpayer base can pay for it? Then have at it…..but, it’s a HUGE expense hope they count all the cost!
It would be more cost effective if the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office had a sub-station located somewhere on the eastside of the county and would reduce response time to calls for service in that area of the county.
What does they need the police for, the drunks all up in Pittsville?
