Suspect Wounded While Attempting To Run Down Cambridge Police Officer

June 29, 2018

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) — A suspect driving a reportedly stolen car at a Cambridge police officer and striking him was wounded by that officer during a police-involved shooting overnight in Dorchester County.

The suspect is a 27-year-old man from the Cambridge, Md. area. He is currently undergoing treatment at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and is under police guard. Charges against him are pending.

The police officer involved is a four-year veteran of the Cambridge Police Department. He was treated at Dorchester General Hospital for injuries he sustained and later released.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate the police-involved shooting by Cambridge Police Department Chief Mark Lewis. State Police Homicide Unit investigators and Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation today.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly after 12:30 a.m. today, Cambridge Police Department officers responded to the 700-block of St. Clair Avenue after a call requesting police respond to a domestic in progress was received. The suspect’s mother reported that her son was chasing his naked girlfriend down the street.

Responding officers found the female victim, who told them the suspect had stolen her car, a Chrysler 200. A short time later, the suspect was spotted driving in the area by officers, but disregarded police attempts to stop him. A pursuit ensued through Cambridge. During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to ram a police car.

In the area of Douglas and High streets, a Cambridge officer attempted to stop the suspect by blocking his movement on a one-way street. The preliminary investigation indicates the car slowed or stopped and the officer shouted multiple times to the suspect to get out and get on the ground. Instead of complying, the investigation indicates the suspect accelerated the car and drove directly at the officer.

In fear for his life, the officer fired his Department-issued .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol at the suspect. The suspect continued to drive at the officer and the vehicle struck his leg and foot as it passed.

The suspect was apprehended a short distance later. Officers found he had been shot and administered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The suspect was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the trauma center.

The investigation is continuing.