Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Disorderly Conduct

Date of Incident: 6-26-18

Location: 7000 block of State St, Willards

Suspect: Catrino, David L, 50 of Ocean City, MD

Narrative : On 6-26-18, at 2 pm, Deputies were dispatched to the area of State St, Willards for a road obstruction. The town of Willards called and advised that David Catrino completely blocked the roadway by placing large concrete road barriers across the street. The street in question is a dead end road, so the barricades allowed no access to homeowners that lived on the far side. Deputies met with town officials and with David Catrino. Catrino is a landowner in the area, and he believed that he owned the road. State St is a county road, maintained by the town of Willards. Catrino refused to move the barricades and became disorderly. Catrino was arrested and transported to Central Booking. The barricades weighed 2000 lbs. each, and required heavy equipment to move them off the roadway.

Charges: Littering with a weight exceeding 500 lbs., Disorderly Conduct

Incident: Motor Vehicle Theft, CDS, Bench Warrant Service

Date of Incident: 6-26-18

Location: 812 Boundary St, Salisbury

Suspect: Kelley, Jacqulynn Elizabeth

Narrative : On 6-26-18, Deputies were dispatched to the Joseph House, 812 Boundary St, for the theft of a work van. Deputies met with the victim who advised that he left an associate, Jacqulynn Kelley, alone in the van for a short period. When he returned to the parking lot, the van was gone. A short time later, a Deputy found Kelley driving the stolen van in the area of Davis St and E Isabella St. Kelley initially provided a false name to the Deputy. The Deputy found that Kelley had an active Bench Warrant. CDS and paraphernalia were located inside the van. Kelley was arrested and transported to central booking.

Charges: Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft with a value over $1500, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, Assuming the identity of another to avoid prosecution

Incident: Possession of CDS

Date of Incident: 6-29-18

Location: Rt 13 and Hazel St, Salisbury

Suspect: Morton, Tena D. 37 of Salisbury

Narrative : On 6-29-18 at 130 am, a Deputy saw a traffic violation in the area of Rt 13 and Hazel Ave. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop and an occupant advised that there was a small amount of marijuana in the car. The Deputy located the marijuana and also found a small amount of crack cocaine in the purse belonging to Tena Morton. Morton was arrested and transported to Central Booking.