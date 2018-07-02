New Drug Detection K-9 joins the ranks of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office

DFC Devon Flaig with K-9 Partner “KAZI”

Thanks to a generous grant from The Caroline Foundation, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has acquired an energetic German Shorthaired Pointer named “ Kazi ” as a drug detection K-9. Kazi’s handler is Deputy First Class (DFC) Devon Flaig of the patrol division, who joined the CCSO in 2014.

Known for their scent and tracking abilities, the German Shorthaired Pointer is becoming increasing popular among law enforcement agencies’ anti-drug initiatives throughout the country. Originally brought to the U.S. from Poland, Kazi was trained on the lower Eastern Shore.

Drug Detection K-9 “KAZI”

In the grant award letter, President Terry Mead of The Caroline Foundation wrote; “We are honored to support organizations providing medical and/or health-related services to residents of Caroline County”.

While accepting the grant, Sheriff Randy Bounds commented “considering the current heroin epidemic that has spread far and wide across America, The Caroline Foundation’s investment in Kazi and her role at the CCSO is exceptionally timely. Kazi will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the health and welfare of Caroline County Citizens and we are extremely grateful to The Caroline Foundation for making her purchase possible.”

Having successfully completed their extensive training together, Kazi has already began patrolling with DFC Flaig.