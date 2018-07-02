Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Attempted Burglary

DATE / TIME: 07/1/18 at approximately 5:15 PM

LOCATION: 800 Blk of Bayside Drive, Stevensville, Md

VICTIM: 71yo male of Stevensville, Md

DETAILS: Deputy Carnaggio responded to the above address in reference to a past attempted burglary. Upon arrival, Deputy Carnaggio made contact with the victim. The victim advised that sometime between 6/15/18 and 7/1/18, unknown suspect(s) attempted to break into his home. The victim added that he did not believe the suspect(s) made entry as it did not appear that anything was stolen at this time. There were marks on several windows/doors indicating that someone had tried to force entry. The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information, please contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770.

DEPUTY: Deputy C. Carnaggio

CASE: 18-20052

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) under $1,000

DATE / TIME: 07/1/18 at approximately 9:57 PM

LOCATION: Jetty (parking lot), 200 Blk of Wells Cove Rd., Grasonville, Md

VICTIM: 30yo male of Grasonville, Md

DETAILS: Deputies responded to the above location in reference to a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP). Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim. The victim advised that unknown suspect(s) scratched his vehicle sometime between 6 pm and 9:57 PM. Several areas of the car were scratched and keyed. The vehicle is a 2013 Mustang, black and blue in color, with MD tags. The damages are estimated to be $600. The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information, please contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley assisted by Deputy First Class M. C. Jones

CASE: 18-20072

INCIDENT: Possession of Marijuana/less than 10 grams

DATE / TIME: 06/29/18 at approximately 11:15 PM

LOCATION: Rt.18 @ Chester River Beach Rd., Grasonville, Md

DRIVER: Justin Onuoha, 30yo male of Glen Dale, Md

DETAILS: Deputy Barlow conducted a traffic stop on a BMW SUV, silver in color with Maryland tags, for speeding. When Deputy Barlow made contact with the driver, she smelled a strong odor of marijuana. As a result, a search was conducted. The search uncovered less than 10 grams of marijuana found in the vehicle. The driver was issued a warning for speeding and a civil citation for the possession of marijuana. The marijuana was seized and the driver was released from the scene.

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Barlow

CASE: 18-19861

