Somerset County Sheriff Release On Heat Issues

The Sheriff’s Office is starting to receive reports of children being left in vehicles that are not running (so no air conditioning) with the windows up or slightly cracked while the operators go inside of area businesses. Please be aware that this is extremely dangerous. Even for short periods. It only takes minutes for the inside of a car to become too hot for children to survive. Heat Stroke is very dangerous! Take the children inside with you or don’t go!!

And don’t forget about your dogs. They are not to be left in your vehicles as well. It is too hot and they cannot survive.

If you see this occuring please call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s