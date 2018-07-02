Somerset County Sheriff Release On Heat Issues

The Sheriff’s Office is starting to receive reports of children being left in vehicles that are not running (so no air conditioning) with the windows up or slightly cracked while the operators go inside of area businesses. Please be aware that this is extremely dangerous. Even for short periods. It only takes minutes for the inside of a car to become too hot for children to survive. Heat Stroke is very dangerous! Take the children inside with you or don’t go!!

And don’t forget about your dogs. They are not to be left in your vehicles as well. It is too hot and they cannot survive.

If you see this occuring please call 911.