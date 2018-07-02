Last night the episode regarding Christine Sheddy aired on the Oxygen channel, and I am so proud of what they put together. Being part of the filming and then seeing a completed project is an amazing thing. The Director and crew were amazing to work with.

Oxygen told the story the way it needed to be told, which was one woman’s dedication to finding her Daughter. Lynn Dodenhoff went through hell on earth fighting in all directions to find her Daughter Christine Sheddy. This show finally gave a small glimpse of what she has had to go through the past 11 years now, dealing with the case and the after effects.

Thank you Oxygen Channel