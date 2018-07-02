Worcester County Voters Disband Good Ol Boy Network

One aspect that many people may not realize came to fruition after last weeks’s election, was the clear cut sign from the Worcester County voters that they wanted an end to the good ol boy network. This ended the 8 year run of the Beau Oglesby cronies group. People really need to be proud of finally breaking up the monopoly of power that had formed when Beau Oglesby was elected as State’s Attorney in 2010.

Beau had better be glad that Governor Hogan selected him for that empty judge chair, because by this voting last week, he would have been toast. For the citizens to put someone like Kris Heiser in that seat will be an amazing thing to see, and one Worcester County will be proud of.