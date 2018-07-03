3 thoughts on “Great Job Salisbury

  1. That’s a lot of money. Great job. Across the country we have cities and counties making money off of scrap metal and cardboard. Enough to buy a piece of new equipment every year.

    1. Dude what are you talking about?? “a lot of money” 5 tons of cardboard sells for between $50-100 so it’s a net loss of money. – not only that, Salisbury doesn’t sell it’s cardboard, it gives it to Wicomico County for processing.

