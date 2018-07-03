Heat Weather Alert

Widespread heat advisories for the third day in a row with temperatures heading to around 90 at the beaches and the mid to upper 90s inland once again. High humidity will send heat indices inland around 105 degrees. Tonight temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. For the 4th of July it will be hot with temperatures in the mid 80s at the beaches and low 90s inland under mostly sunny skies. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. The good news is tomorrow we shave about 10 degrees off the “feels-like” conditions so it will feel like the mid to upper 90s instead of the 100s. The weekend looks much cooler and perhaps some chances for showers. Next week features a return to the heat.

