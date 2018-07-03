Quantico Horses Still Need Our Help

Join us for a day of fun with the whole family. ALL proceeds to benefit Rescue Equine Adoptions Caring and Training Inc and also Tri-State Equine Adoption & Rescue. This fundraiser is to help support 11 of the horses that were seized from the Quantico, MD seizure. They have a long journey of trusting, bonding and training ahead of them. With that comes the financial need for support. These horses will need feed, hay, vet care, farrier care and training. They have come a long way in the short amount of time they have been with us. Please come out and help support their future hoofprints to success.

Saturday, July 21 at 11 AM – 3 PM

16 Mile Brewing Company 413 S Bedford St, Georgetown, Delaware 19947 Hosted by Rescue Equine Adoptions, Caring and Training