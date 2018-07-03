Somerset County Cooling Centers Are Open

Another hot day! Need relief from the heat? Stop by one of our cooling centers. Cool air and water will be provided.

Princess Anne Library (11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne) 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 410-651-0852

Crisfield Library (100 Collins St., Crisfield) 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

410-968-0955

Somerset Senior Services Center (MAC Center)

(8928 Sign Post Road, Suite 3, Westover)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 410-651-3400

Woodrow Wilson Community Center (119 S 7th St, Crisfield) 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 410-968-2668