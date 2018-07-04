Crisfield Police Press Release

CRISFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE

On July 3rd, 2018 @ 2200 hours Cpl. Mark Hoover and PFC Charles Sermon of the Crisfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 red in color, Chevrolet Aveo vehicle which had committed several traffic violations

on Myrtle Lane. As they approached the vehicle the occupant exited his vehicle very hastily and Cpl. Hoover observed Keyon Honesty who has been arrested several times by the Crisfield Police Department before. When Honesty was approached he immediately pushed

the officer and a scuffle ensued between the officers and Honesty. As he was resisting arrest he fought the officers and was trying to escape when he was tased by the officers so that they could gain control. Subsequently arrested located on Honesty’s person

was a large amount of Narcotics indicative of Distribution of Narcotics. Honesty had multiple clear plastic baggies in his pants pocket one containing approximately (30) pieces of crack cocaine) additional (2) baggies of an off white powdery substance in a

plastic baggie (possibly Heroin) sent to lab for analysis and another baggie containing marijuana. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a clear plastic baggie containing a clear crystallized substance and a baggie containing Pfizer PGN 300 capsules

(Lyrica / Pain pills/ located in the driver’s compartment. Seized as evidence was the Chevrolet Aveo and iPhone from Honesty. Honesty was taken to McCready Hospital and released to the custody of the officers with no injuries.

Honesty was charged accordingly with the following offenses.

Traffic Violations :

Driving a vehicle in excess of a reasonable and prudent speed on a highway

Failure to display Registration card upon demand of an officer

Driving without a driver’s license

Driving on a Suspended license

Fleeing & Eluding a police officer

Failure to attend DIP

And (6) additional traffic charges

Criminal Violations

CDS Possession w/I to Distribute

CDS possession not Marijuana

CDS possession of paraphernalia

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing & Hindering Law Enforcement

Failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer

Disturbing the peace

Disorderly conduct

Assault on a Police Officer 2nd Degree

Court Commissioner placed a $10,000 bond on Honesty

Chief Michael Tabor

Crisfield Police Department