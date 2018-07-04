Crisfield Police Press Release

CRISFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE
On July 3rd, 2018 @ 2200 hours Cpl. Mark Hoover and PFC Charles Sermon of the Crisfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 red in color, Chevrolet Aveo vehicle which had committed several traffic violations
on Myrtle Lane. As they approached the vehicle the occupant exited his vehicle very hastily and Cpl. Hoover observed Keyon Honesty who has been arrested several times by the Crisfield Police Department before. When Honesty was approached he immediately pushed
the officer and a scuffle ensued between the officers and Honesty. As he was resisting arrest he fought the officers and was trying to escape when he was tased by the officers so that they could gain control. Subsequently arrested located on Honesty’s person
was a large amount of Narcotics indicative of Distribution of Narcotics. Honesty had multiple clear plastic baggies in his pants pocket one containing approximately (30) pieces of crack cocaine) additional (2) baggies of an off white powdery substance in a
plastic baggie (possibly Heroin) sent to lab for analysis and another baggie containing marijuana. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a clear plastic baggie containing a clear crystallized substance and a baggie containing Pfizer PGN 300 capsules
(Lyrica / Pain pills/ located in the driver’s compartment. Seized as evidence was the Chevrolet Aveo and iPhone from Honesty. Honesty was taken to McCready Hospital and released to the custody of the officers with no injuries.
Honesty was charged accordingly with the following offenses.
Traffic Violations:
Driving a vehicle in excess of a reasonable and prudent speed on a highway
Failure to display Registration card upon demand of an officer
Driving without a driver’s license
Driving on a Suspended license
Fleeing & Eluding a police officer
Failure to attend DIP
And (6) additional traffic charges
Criminal Violations
CDS Possession w/I to Distribute
CDS possession not Marijuana
CDS possession of paraphernalia
Resisting Arrest
Obstructing & Hindering Law Enforcement
Failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer
Disturbing the peace
Disorderly conduct
Assault on a Police Officer 2nd Degree
Court Commissioner placed a $10,000 bond on Honesty
Chief Michael Tabor
Crisfield Police Department
6 thoughts on “Crisfield Police Press Release”
He shouldn’t be out on the street to start with. He is a career criminal that has an extensive criminal record. Thanks to Somerset County politics he’s out on the street selling drugs and fighting with the police.
Do you ever publish any positive information, especially from the community of the people of color?
Why should he you assholes are 13% of the population causing 63% of the crimes …….THUG.
Give it to us if you have anything positive. What the heck is that on the shirt. He signifying or what. Looks like somebody has given him cauliflower ear, be better of not to scrap.
Obama isn’t President ANYMORE thank fuck he was and is a Treasonous POS.
His shirt says it all.
