Somerset County Sheriff Recent Arrests

Jermaine Lavone Brown Sr. of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 6-22-18 for theft over $10,000, and acting as a contractor without a license. Brown was released on signature pending court actions.

Mark Steve Ridgway of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 6-22-18 for 1st degree assault. Ridgway was released on signature pending court actions.

Antwine Lamont Whittington of Salisbury, arrested 6-24-18 for driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and or drugs, possession of marijuana under 10 grams, and negligent driving. Whittington was

later released on citations pending court actions. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies in the area of Crisfield Highway, and Kingston Lane,

David Thomas Wheatley Sr. of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 7-2-18 for 2nd degree assault. Wheatley was later released on signature pending court actions.