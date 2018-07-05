A Great Picture Sheriff Elect Matt Crisafulli, Sheriff Mike Lewis and Sheriff Reggie Mason Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
15 thoughts on “A Great Picture”
Ohhhh now Mikey gives support ohhhh.
LikeLike
Everyone loves a winner uh Mike. Lol.
LikeLike
I hope so now that the election is over….duh! Go back to your taco hut in West O.C.!
LikeLike
The election is not over Taco Breath! Haven’t you heard that Sheriff McDermott will be filing and running as an Independent?? Stand By!
LikeLike
I think you had better freshen up your political knowledge buddy. In Md we have the sore loser law that prevents that very thing. It’s been game over for a week
LikeLike
He will have to wait-there were only the two of them running, so that’s that!
LikeLike
Sounds like a sore loser….I seem to remember another sore little loser when they got spanked in a bid to be Mayor of Salisbury….he find out how much we cared about him, would have been a disaster! He claimed “Russians” tampered with computers…..LOL
LikeLike
Once again, we can’t have a discussion about anything without somebody invoking some sort of Albero connection. Give it a rest, people!
LikeLike
Why? He is a real piece of work, stirring the pot whenever he can. Who picks on a family that has lost a loved one?! He & McDermott are birds of a feather, judging people as they do. He won’t publish a word about a tier 3 (worst) child sex offender who works at the Civic Center that lied on his application, stating that they have a right to work. His buddy Culver did nothing, even though it clearly stated on the application that false information given would lead to termination. Still think either of them are concerned about your community?
LikeLike
I remember the sore loser of the Mayor of Salisbury. He took it out on Salisbury first female PUBLIC WORKS director. That women did a phenomenal job for us. Especially fixing JOHN “INEPT” JACOBS brand new WWTP that NEVER worked. Plus got back millions from the contractor JACKASS Jacobs hired. Then the Delmar JACKASS writes a hit piece about how he would fire her. For what?? Doing an outstanding job?? Or wasn’t because the CRYBABIES who worked at the WWTP didn’t know the job. Like that inept operator Corey. ALBUTTO favorite CITY of Salisbury snitch. Telling LIE’S INNUENDOS AND hearsay. Yeah Cory we know all about you. Still can’t do a job that you’ve been in for years.
LikeLike
Who said anything about A$$BURROW? His stupid name hasn’t been mentioned until your useless comment! You have a fetish about the guy…are you Ireton????
LikeLike
Read between the lines JACKASS. Sore loser of the Mayor of Salisbury election. Who might that be?? Birds of a feather. You can’t be that stupid. Are you?? But then again it’s the poolhall TACO stand owner posting here as always. LMAO. Now go run away and post on your blog how JT is talking about you again. You know the LIE’S INNUENDOS AND hearsay your used to using as FACTS.
LikeLike
Seems like you just mentioned ASSBERO. But HELL ASSBERO. You’ll take any posts about yourself. That’s what irrelevant idiots do. Now run along and cut and paste from FOX NEWS. I hear PRESIDENT TRUMP made his SCJ CHOICE. LMAO.
LikeLike
Corey go tell your DELUSIONAL Delaware BULLSHITER blog buddy some more LIES. How your boss cusses like a sailor. Or how people are in positions they shouldn’t be. LIKE YOU!!
LikeLike
You must thank JT for posting everything as long as it’s not profanity. The entire peninsula is sick and tired of Alberta . He’s a one trick pony. HATER. That’s why all he does is cut and paste from FOX NEWS. He hasn’t anyone following his blog except him and a couple of others . They post as if there’s all kids of people posting. But anyone with common sense knows otherwise. NOTHING he posts get volume until it has something to do with the city. WHY?? Because his wife got fired for not doing her job. IMAGINE THAT. I wish he would move along. He’s just a little man trying to be a big one. EMBARRASSING. He’s nothing more than a footnote. That’s why he comes here to post asinine comments. But he NEVER allows any post that disagrees with his. That alone proves how insecure he is. UNLIKE JT. He posts ALL sides of a conversation . And comments on them with facts. He doesn’t make up stories with a “very good source”. One poster mentioned the first woman PUBLIC WORKS director of the city. Look how Alberta made an ass of himself with the post he stated about her. All because IRETON beat his ass in the election. That women was hired to fix JOHN JACOBS WWTP debacle. Over 140 million dollars Jacobs spent and it NEVER worked. How did Alberta know she was leaving?? JOHN JACOBS. ANOTHER person like Alberta. HATER. Couldn’t stand the fact he failed and a woman FIXED his MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR debacle. Not to mention got millions back. Also had MDE STOP fining us millions EVERY MONTH. These are the Hater’s of Salisbury.
LikeLike