ABDUCTED WOMAN FROM VIRGINIA BEACH

CRITICALLY MISSING ADULT ALERT- BELLAMY MALAKI GAMBOA***

Priority: 1

***CRITICALLY MISSING ADULT ALERT ***

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A CRITICALLY MISSING ADULT ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE VIRGINIA BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 07/05/2018 AT 1801 HOURS.

THE VIRGINIA BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR BELLAMY MALAKI GAMBOA, AN ASIAN FEMALE, 39 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’ 01”, WEIGHT 135 lbs, WITH BROWN EYES, AND BLACK HAIR. SHE HAS A TATTOO OF A BAND OF ROSES ON HER RIGHT ARM AND “BELLAMY” TATTOOED ON HER RIGHT ANKLE.

SHE IS BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN ABDUCTED AND IN DANGER. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON 07/01/2018.

PLEASE CONTACT THE VIRGINIA BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT AT

1-757-385-8175 IF LOCATED.