Deez Nuts Arrested In Salisbury

Incident: Trespassing

Date of Incident: 2 July 2018

Location : 32000 block of Beaver Run Drive, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Charles H. Cornish 3rd, 23, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 2 July 2018 at 3:54 PM a deputy responded to a commercial property in the 32000 block of Beaver Run Drive for the report of a subject who had been laying in the grass for several hours refusing to leave. Upon the arrival of the deputy, this subject repeatedly refused to both leave or provide his name, identifying himself as “Deez Nuts.”

The deputy placed the subject under arrest for trespassing and subsequently discovered an identification card that identified the subject as Charles Henry Cornish 3rd. The deputy transported Cornish to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Cornish on Personal Recognizance.