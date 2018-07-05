Ocean City Wanted Suspects

This week, we are looking for our suspects from the recent arcade game theft. They have been identified as Michael Citelli, 48, and Elysia Botwin, 42. They are both currently wanted on a warrant for the arcade theft. Additionally, there was a third suspect that has not been identified. If you have any information that can help us locate these individuals, call our Crime Tip Hotline at 410-520-5136 or leave an anonymous tip at oceancitymd.gov/police

