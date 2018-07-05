Ocean City Wanted Suspects

This week, we are looking for our suspects from the recent arcade game theft. They have been identified as Michael Citelli, 48, and Elysia Botwin, 42. They are both currently wanted on a warrant for the arcade theft. Additionally, there was a third suspect that has not been identified. If you have any information that can help us locate these individuals, call our Crime Tip Hotline at 410-520-5136 or leave an anonymous tip at oceancitymd.gov/police

.

Image may contain: 1 person
Image may contain: 1 person, closeup
Image may contain: 1 person, standing and indoor

One thought on “Ocean City Wanted Suspects

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s