Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder of Cambridge Police Officer

July 5, 2018

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – The driver of a stolen car, who led police on a pursuit before ignoring commands to stop and driving directly at and striking a Cambridge police officer, has been charged while he remains under guard in a hospital where he is being treated after being shot by the officer.

The suspect is identified as Armand J. Cornish, 27, of Cambridge, Md. He is charged on an arrest warrant with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault (two counts), second degree assault on a law enforcement officer, failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of property and theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

The warrant was served on Cornish on the afternoon of July 3, 2018, at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he continues to be a patient. A court commissioner ordered Cornish held without bail and he remains in Maryland Division of Correction custody at the hospital.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested by the Cambridge Police Department to investigate the police-involved shooting involving an officer from that department the occurred early on the morning of June 29, 2018. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation is continuing.