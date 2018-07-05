Troopers Arrest Millsboro Man on Multiple Burglary Charges – Millsboro

Millsboro-Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man in connection with multiple burglaries and other related charges.

During June and July, Delaware State Police Troop 4 Patrol Units investigated several complaints which identified Charles N. West Jr., 22 of Millsboro, as the suspect. Further investigative measures revealed West sold stolen coins from one of the burglaries to a pawn shop in Laurel. After evidence linking him to the burglaries and a theft of a dirt bike and numerous stolen tools additional arrest warrants were obtained.

The investigation led detectives with the assistance of patrol troopers to a residence located on Jones Church Road in Frankford. At approximately 10:20 a.m., today the suspect, Charles N. West Jr. was observed leaving the residence in a Ford Ranger. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and Charles West Jr. was immediately taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search located a firearm on his person as well as another firearm in the vehicle with numerous rounds of ammunition, also located was drug paraphernalia and 11 bags of heroin. Over $7,800.00 in suspected drug proceeds were located in the vehicle.

Charles N. West Jr. was transported to Troop 4, Georgetown where he was charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Burglary 3rd degree, 2 counts of Felony Theft, Non-Compliance with Bond, Theft False Pretense, Falsifying Business Records, Selling Stolen Property and Criminal Mischief. Additional warrants are pending for 2 counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. West was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $2500.00.

Anyone with information regarding Charles N. West Jr. is asked to contact Detective T. Powell at Troop 4, Georgetown at 302-752-3807.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com