ARREST MADE IN EARLY MORNING SALISBURY FIRE WICOMICO COUNTY (July 5, 2018) Deputy State Fire Marshals have concluded the investigation into an early morning vehicle fire with the arrest of 31 year old Colby R. Flowers. At approximately 5:30 am, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to the 600 Block of Douglas Road for a fire involving a personal watercraft (Yamaha jet ski) on a trailer in the roadway. The fire was extinguished by fire department personnel and placed under control within 5 minutes. The fire was reported to 911 by a passerby. Damages were estimated to be approximately $1,500.00. During the Origin and Cause investigation it was determined that Flowers intentionally burnt the items by using an ignitable liquid and illegal fireworks. The jet ski and trailer were identified as not being the personal property of Flowers. Flowers has been charged with 2nd Degree Arson and Malicious Burning 1st Degree. He was seen by a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner and released on his own recognizance.