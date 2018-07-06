Be Sure Check Out My Lowereasternshorenews Swag Store support my site by buying some cool products, link on left sidebar click here Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “Be Sure Check Out My Lowereasternshorenews Swag Store”
Cool, will check it out!
LikeLike
JT. THATS FREAKING AWESOME. Trying to figure what to buy first.
LikeLike
What, no FUJA items!? Your photoshops would make better sellers. Like Debbie the witch, GA Golem, Pinocchio Bob
LikeLike
Good job, JT, in rising above the whole Albedo thing. Now if some of the posters here would learn from you…..
LikeLike
Your must be crazy. ALBUTTO is nothing more than a JOKE. After thought. He’s already made a reputation of a untrustworthy and vile POS. People use him as a BUTT of joke’s.
LikeLike
HAHAHA. Wow JT. ASSBERO must be broke more than the street says. He’s coming here asking you to sell some item’s that wouldn’t move. LMAO. Now that tells you what a bummer he is. HILARIOUS.
LikeLike
Sorry ALBUTTO. NOBODY wants or needs anything with your name. However. Interesting how you ALWAYS insinuate JT blogging about you. When the fact is your infatuated with him. Your NOT a very good marketing strategy. You have proved that already. NOBODY CARES WHAT YOU DO. Anytime your name is mentioned around town people say “OH that ASSHOLE’. FACT.
LikeLike