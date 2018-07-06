Its Official Matt Crisafulli Is The New Sheriff In Worcester County

Since I filed my candidacy on February 28, 2017 I have said that the voters would be the ones to have the final say on who will be the next Sheriff of Worcester County. The people have spoken, their message has been heard and that message is clear.

Today the Worcester County Board of Elections counted every last eligible vote. I am proud, privileged and honored to announce that I will serve as YOUR next Sheriff of Worcester County.

Thank you to all my family, friends, supporters, volunteers and my campaign team. This would have not been possible without your help.

I look forward to working with all employees of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, FOP Lodge #50, the Worcester County Commissioners, the Board of Education, all allied agencies, all local businesses and most importantly the citizens.

Together WE will make Worcester County, our county, the best and safest place to live, work, visit and do business in!

~Matt