MSP Car Struck Last Night While Attending Vehicle Accident

Troopers understand collisions happen. Whenever police vehicles, tow trucks, or highway construction vehicles get struck it’s always a good time to reinforce the lesson of slowing down and moving over for said vehicles. It prevents collisions and injuries (sometimes death) to anyone involved. Last night one of Salisbury Barrack’s Troopers was struck as he was attending to a vehicle that had run off of Route 50. Fortunately the trooper was not in the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol vehicle was not injured. The best possible outcome in such a scenario.

Please remember to drive responsibly out there. Have a safe weekend.