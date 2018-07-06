Troopers understand collisions happen. Whenever police vehicles, tow trucks, or highway construction vehicles get struck it’s always a good time to reinforce the lesson of slowing down and moving over for said vehicles. It prevents collisions and injuries (sometimes death) to anyone involved. Last night one of Salisbury Barrack’s Troopers was struck as he was attending to a vehicle that had run off of Route 50. Fortunately the trooper was not in the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol vehicle was not injured. The best possible outcome in such a scenario.
Please remember to drive responsibly out there. Have a safe weekend.
4 thoughts on “MSP Car Struck Last Night While Attending Vehicle Accident”
How drunk was the driver what struck the fully grown bearmobile? I bet he blew the lid off the breathalyzer.
Troopers have to stop aiming there cars out at the Highway then they walk in the slow lane INto Traffic to get back in there cars they Also cause accidents.
1:58 you are a dumb ass! Do you know the Maryland law? The “move over” law has been in place since 2014…..blame the idiot that smacks a MARKED patrol car! Damn people, must be a basement snowflake.
The MOVE OVER LAW is if there is NO Traffic thats in your way then you HAVE too move over but if you CANT move over you stay in your LANE otherwise you will cause ANOTHER ACCIDENT …
Do your homwork on the WHOLE LAW not part of it you dumbass Obama Snowflake.
