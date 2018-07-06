Salisbury Man Killed In Freak Accident In Montgomery County

HYATTSTOWN, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a tractor-trailer driver that occurred this morning in Montgomery County.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning, a trooper with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division at the Hyattstown weigh station placed the victim’s tractor-trailer out of service for brake violations. The vehicle was placed in the out-of-service lot at the facility.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver was attempting to make the necessary brake adjustments but had failed to engage the parking brake on the vehicle. As the driver was under the truck, it rolled back and over the driver. The driver was declared deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as James Lee Hobbs, 58, of Salisbury, Md. No one else was injured as a result of this incident.

The incident remains under investigation.