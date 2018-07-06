HYATTSTOWN, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a tractor-trailer driver that occurred this morning in Montgomery County.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning, a trooper with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division at the Hyattstown weigh station placed the victim’s tractor-trailer out of service for brake violations. The vehicle was placed in the out-of-service lot at the facility.
Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver was attempting to make the necessary brake adjustments but had failed to engage the parking brake on the vehicle. As the driver was under the truck, it rolled back and over the driver. The driver was declared deceased at the scene.
The victim has been identified as James Lee Hobbs, 58, of Salisbury, Md. No one else was injured as a result of this incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
13 thoughts on “Salisbury Man Killed In Freak Accident In Montgomery County”
Sounds dirty to me
Darwin Award!
No. Not dirty. These cops love to play the game. Many times the have what they call”The Blue light special”. Every truck gets pulled in to have their breaks checked. Every truck has the brake’s out of adjustment. That’s a 75 dollar fine. Everyone knows you can adjust the brakes all you want. Once they are used they AGAIN are out of adjustment. I would LOVE to see the report as to how far out of adjustment they were. Especially when it causes someone to lose their life.
The lack of safety precautions on his part cost him his life, not an inspection. Seriously. SMH.
So some Penis Breath Dick Head is trying to blame this loss of life on the State Police for doing their job?? Guess what Dumb Ass, this guy died because of operator error. He didn’t lock the breaks not did he put in place wheel chaulks. Stupid is as stupid does, but I am very sorry a life was lost. RIP, Sir.
ANONYMOUS said…
July 7, 2018 at 10:15 am
You are 100% correct. He was probably in a hurry to get back on the road and/or get back home.
Sad, but it’s reality. Slow down and take your time.
I know Mr. Hobbs, and this does not sound like a mistake he would make. Maybe he was in a big hurry? Setting the brakes is as easy as releasing the air to the brakes in the cab.
11:18am it’s called human error and it happens all the time.
Mr. Hobbs was a member of the Wicomico High School Class of 1977.
1245
If it was driver error and the MSP obviously seen it bc he was called out on it WHY did the part time traffic agent allow him to go under the vehicle to do repairs ? Let me guess the Nazi Trooper didn’t see it bc he was busy writing another working joe a ticket This targeting of working People is getting old troopers are frustrated rejects who couldn’t pass a sanitation test or a real job like the FBI.
I love how some morons post here about NOTHING they know about. Cops do play games when it comes to the DOT!! But of course some FREAKING MORON who’s never driven s truck other than his pick up KNOWS IT ALL. FREAKING RETARDED HILLBILLY. I’ve seen DOT play all sorts of games just to get some money out of you.
GOD bless him.
