Wicomico Sheriff Press Release

Johnson and Matthews

Incident: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Date of Incident: 4 July 2018

Location: Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD

Suspects:

1. Ricky E. Johnson, 31, Snow Hill, MD

2. Lawrence O. Matthews, 53, Pocomoke City, MD

Narrative: On 4 July 2018 at 2:52 PM, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Ricky Johnson on Snow Hill Road. During the encounter, the deputy discovered that Johnson’s privilege to drive a vehicle had been revoked by the State of Maryland. Due to observations made by the deputy during the stop, a WCSO Drug K9 team was summoned to the scene and conducted a scan of Johnson’s vehicle. Following a positive alert to the presence of the odor of illegal drugs by the K9, the deputy commenced a search of the vehicle which unearthed a white trash bag. Inside of that bag the deputy located over five pounds of what was identified as marijuana.

Due to the amount located, it was indicative of possession with the Intent to Distribute.

The deputy arrested Ricky Johnson and his passenger, Lawrence Mathews, and transported them to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained both without bond pending a District Court Bond Review.

Charges: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Miles and Richardson

Incident: Possession of Heroin

Date of Incident: 4 July 2018

Location: 1100 block of S. Division Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspects:

1. Christopher R. Miles 34, Ocean Pines, MD

2. Tommy Ray Richardson, 34, Ocean Pines, MD

Narrative: On 4 July 2018 at 11:17 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Christopher Miles after discovering that the registration plate displayed on Miles’ vehicle had expired. Due to observations by the deputy, a WCSO Drug K9 team was summoned to location. During a scan of the vehicle by the K9 which yielded a positive alert for the odor of illegal drugs, the deputy commenced a search of the vehicle. During the search the deputy located what was identified as both crack cocaine and heroin, along with a smoking device and a syringe.

Both Miles and his passenger, Tommy Richardson, claimed the items weren’t theirs.

The deputy placed both Miles and Richardson under arrest and transported them to the Central Booking Unit where they were both processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released both on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia