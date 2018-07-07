4 thoughts on “Support ECI Rally Information

  1. In most cases like this it’s a leadership problem. Like any other organization if you have weak leaders you have a weak organization. Clean house. If you’ve been there for 20 years?? IT’S TIME TO GO. If your a corrections officer and you have more friends as prisoners your watching over?? IT’S TIME TO GO!! If your a supervisor and you reprimand a guard for doing his job over a buddy INMATE of yours?? IT’S TIME TO GO!! If you use AFFIRMATIVE ACTION to hire correction officers?? IT’S TIME TO GO!! When you begin to sympathize with prisoners over your fellow guards?? ITS TIME TO GO!!!

    1. WRONG
      It’s lack of participation from the union and the membership bc the union allowed that a employees could be fired for protesting it also is HOGANS fault for not doing anything either with the low employee hire rate this is bc they have a FIVE HOUR like detector test ?????? They don’t want to hire people bc they want to Privatize the system but they are going to get a CO killed like what happened in Smyrna 3 yrs ago.

  2. Their going to have riot-police out there arresting people. Don’t go unless you want to be on the other side of the cage and stay at work 24/7 without getting paid!!!

  3. Meet me out there. I will be grilling and selling hotdogs $2.75 hamburgers $5 to benefit the VFW. Be great to see all my old friends.

